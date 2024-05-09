D4 SOFTBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Hilltop Rolls Past North Central 11-1 To Start Tournament Play

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSECTIONAL SOFTBALL … Hilltop’s Joscelyn Layman hits a pop fly to second base to end the first inning of their sectional semifinal versus North Central. VIEW 150 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Hilltop 11 North Central 1 (5 innings)

WEST UNITY – Kelsy Connolly and Brooklyn Kuszmaul each homered and combined for five RBIs as Hilltop rolled past the Eagles 11-1 in a Division IV sectional semifinal.

Giada Rising got the win in the circl...