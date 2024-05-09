NWOAL BASEBALL: Wauseon Bounces Delta 13-1 In Five Innings

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNWOAL BASEBALL … Cooper Balser of Wauseon tosses to first base for an out in the Indians NWOAL finale versus Delta. VIEW 32 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Wauseon 13 Delta 1 (5 innings)

WAUSEON – The Tribe scored all their runs in two innings with seven in the first and six more in the fourth of a 13-1 win over Delta.

Xavier Martinez and Caleb Kissell each singled twice and drove in two runs in the win and Mykale Schneider tossed a...