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D4 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Lake Sweeps Wauseon In Division IV Sectional Final

By No Comments2 Mins Read

MILLBURY – The Lake Flyers swept the Wauseon Indians, 25-18, 25-9, 25-6, in a Division IV sectional final as the Indians’ season came to an end.

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