D5 BASEBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Archbold Pulls Away Late To Capture Sectional Title

PANTHER PITCHER … Carlos DeSantos tossed a complete game with nine strikeouts in taking the loss on the bump for Delta.

(PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NWOAL FOES … Archbold right fielder Collin Short makes the catch in last Saturday’s sectional final win over Delta.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ARCHBOLD (May 24, 2025) - The Archbold Bluestreaks secured the...