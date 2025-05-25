Port Authority Announces Senior Living Project In Bryan

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Port Authority, in partnership with the City of Bryan and Bryan Municipal Utilities, is thrilled to announce the successful approval of a senior living project that will address the community’s critical housing shortage.

The 50-unit senior housing development, to be located off Fountain Grove Drive in Bryan, represents years of dedicated effort, collaboration, and advocacy at both the local and state levels.

Since 2020, Bryan officials have been actively engaged with state legislators and administrative offices, emphasizing the urgent need for housing of all types in Williams County.

State officials encouraged local leaders to work closely with the Williams County Port Authority to build the foundation for a solution.

After years of tireless efforts, the community’s collective work has paid off, culminating in this highly anticipated project.

“This is a monumental day for Bryan and Williams County,” said Bryan Mayor, Carrie Schlade. “Since 2020, our conversations with state officials have centered on the urgent housing needs in our region.”

“They encouraged us to engage with our local Port Authority, and that advice has proven invaluable. Through their leadership, collaboration with various agencies, and the incredible support of the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), we’ve secured a development that matches the needs of our senior community.”

“We are especially grateful to OHFA for not only listening to our concerns during meetings in Columbus, but also for visiting Williams County to see the challenges firsthand. Their commitment to understanding our community played a pivotal role in this project’s success.”

“Today, we celebrate the culmination of hard work, persistence, and partnership. Frontier Community’s 50-unit senior housing development will provide a much-needed resource for our aging residents, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome this addition to Bryan!”

The housing shortage in Williams County has been a growing concern, impacting seniors, families, and businesses alike.

The lack of available housing options has made it difficult to attract and retain residents, exacerbating workforce challenges and limiting economic growth.

The Williams County Port Authority has been at the forefront of addressing these issues, serving as a critical partner in identifying opportunities and securing resources to meet the community’s needs.

“This project represents a hard-fought hallelujah for Bryan and Williams County,” said Dawn Fitzcharles, Vice-Chair of the Williams County Port Authority (WCPA).

“For years, we’ve worked diligently to address the housing shortage, and this senior living project is a testament to the power of collaboration.”

“By bringing together local leaders, state officials, and organizations like OHFA, we’ve made real progress in tackling a long-standing challenge.”

“Our mission has always been to create opportunities for growth and development in Williams County, and this project is a shining example of what can be achieved when we work together.”

“The WCPA’ s co-development with Frontier Community Services’ senior housing proposal will provide not only a place to live but a sense of community and belonging for our senior residents. We are proud to have played a role in making this vision a reality.”

Fountain Creek Senior Villas

The 50-unit senior housing development, developed in conjunction with a public-private partnership with Frontier Community Services, will be located off Fountain Grove Drive in Bryan.

Designed to meet the specific needs of the area’s senior population, the community will provide safe, comfortable, and affordable housing for residents aged 55 and older.

This project represents a significant milestone in addressing Williams County’s housing challenges and demonstrates the power of partnerships in meeting local needs.

Looking Ahead

The City of Bryan and the Williams County Port Authority are committed to continuing their efforts to address housing shortages across the region.

Today’s announcement marks not just the start of the senior living project but the beginning of a renewed focus on creating opportunities for growth and providing solutions for all residents.

For more information about the senior living project or the ongoing work of the Williams County Port Authority, please contact: Carrie Schlade – Mayor, City of Bryan; Dawn Fitzcharles – Vice-Chair Williams County Port Authority