D6 BASEBALL REGIONAL FINAL: Evergreen Falls To Elmwood, 8-1

TWIN KILLING … Layne Vance makes the throw to start a double play for the Vikings in the bottom of the first inning.

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MAXIMUM EFFORT … Evergreen second baseman Chris Shrader lays out for the ball during Evergreen’s 8-1 loss to Elmwood in the Division VI regional finals.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

HAMLER (June 7, 2025) - The unf...