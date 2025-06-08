Rusty Schlenk Dominates For His First Oakshade Raceway Win Of Season

By: Scott Hammer

WAUSEON, OH – McClure, Ohio’s Rusty Schlenk found his way to the Oakshade Raceway Winners Circle for the first time this season after a dominating performance in the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event on Saturday night.

Schlenk started on the outside of the front row and snatched the lead at the drop of the green flag from polesitter Steve Kester.

Schlenk pulled out to a commanding lead, but a myriad of caution periods would continue to wipe out his advantage including several multi car accidents that would slow the pace of the event.

Kester and overall fast qualifier for the night, Dusty Moore, had a heated battle going for second much of the race until Kester slowed on the backstretch after a lap 22 restart.

Moore would take over the position and despite a couple more cautions before the checkered flag, he was unable to mount a serious challenge on Schlenk for the win.

Moore settled for second behind Schlenk with Devin Shiels, the winner of the previous two features, finishing third. Colin Shipley ended up just behind Shiels in fourth with John Miller hanging on to the fifth finishing position.

“The Outlaw” Jesse Jones picked up where he left of last week in DCR Graphics Sportsman action. Jones won his heat race and started fourth in the feature.

The Liberty Center, Ohio, driver got back to the front to claim his second consecutive feature win. Shane Estes finished second followed by Scott Robertson, Donnie Ringman and Chris Williams.

The feature win gives Jones a share of the DCR Graphics point lead as he is now tied with Ringman at the top of the point standings after three weeks of competition.

The Dominator Super Stuck feature saw several different leaders in the first half of the 15-lap race. Dylan Burt started on the pole and led the first two laps. Scott Hammer worked the outside of the track and took the lead from Burt on lap three.

Adam Lantz out of Wauseon, Ohio, got to the inside of Hammer and the two drivers battled side by side for several laps with Lantz taking command for good by lap seven.

Lantz would go on to pick up his first feature win of the season with Jake Rendel finishing in the second position. Hammer slipped back to finish third followed closely by Burt and Jeff Foks Jr.

Ryan Okuley started on the pole of the Compact A Main and led the entire distance enroute to the second consecutive feature win for the Holgate, Ohio, driver.

Jeff Wells trailed Okuley for a second-place finish followed by Megan Elliott, Adam Thomas and Eric Carr who recovered for a fifth-place finish after being involved in a caution with four laps to go.

Tim Streight was running third on that lap six restart and had a tire go down. Streight remained on the track to limp his car to the finish over the final four laps. He salvaged a 10th place finish and dropped eight points behind point leader Jeff Wells.

The Compact B Main once again wrapped up an exciting night of racing at Oakshade. Gavin Stambaugh started on the pole and led the first lap.

James Stamper started sixth and made some nice moves in traffic to get to the front and took the lead from Stambaugh by the completion of lap two.

Stambaugh was able to keep Stamper in his sights, but the driver from Detroit, Michigan, was able to go on and pick up the checkered flag. Stambaugh settled for second followed by Chris Yockum, Jeff Goodman and Payton Hovis.

Oakshade Raceway will host the annual Barney Oldfield Race paying $5,000 to win for the DIRTcar UMP Late Models this Saturday, June 14. Also in action will be the DCR Graphics Sportsman and Dominator Super Stocks.

Gates will open at 4pm with hot laps/qualifying at 6pm and racing at 7:15 p.m. Adult general admission is just $15, ages 6-11 are $5 and kids 5 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30.