D7 BASEBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Stryker Advances To Sectional Final By Beating Fayette, 12-2

IN THE RAIN … Fayette’s Caleb Lerma takes a cut in Fayette’s sectional semifinal versus Stryker. The game was started on May 20 but suspended due to rain before finally finishing on May 23.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HOT CORNER … Stryker’s Cooper Stuckey unloads to first base after scooping up a grounder at third.

Stryker 12, Fayette 2 (5 innings)

MONTPELIER – Stryker scored in every inning and J...