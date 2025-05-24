D7 SOFTBALL DISTRICT SEMIFINAL: Hilltop Pounds Out 16 Hits To Knock Off Edon, 11-0

COMPLETE GAME … Kelsy Connolly tossed a complete game for Hilltop and added two hits with three RBIs at the plate in the Cadets’ district semifinal win.

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FOUL TERRITORY … Edon catcher Kyla Rummel nears the backstop as she makes a play on a foul ball.

Hilltop 11, Edon 0 (5 innings)

BRYAN – Brooklyn Kuszmaul and Elena VanArsdalen both went 3-3 and the Cadets used a four-run fifth inning to get a 11-0 mercy rule walk-off win over their BBC rivals.

Kelsy Connolly went the distance for the win with seven strikeouts and added two singles and three RBIs as Hilltop totaled 16 hits on the night.

Hilltop will face No. 1 seed Edgerton in the Division VII district finals on Saturday.

EHS 000 00 – 0 2 1

HHS 231 14 – 11 16 0

Records: EHS 8-15, HHS 25-3

WINNING PITCHER: Connolly (5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts)

LOSING PITCHER: Tracey (4.2 innings, 16 hits, 11 runs, 11 earned, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts)

LEADING HITTERS: (Edon) – 2 singles; (Hilltop) Crossgrove – triple, double, 2 RBIs; Jones – double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kuszmaul – double, 2 singles, RBI; Connolly – 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Routt – 2 singles, 3 runs; VanArsdalen – 3 singles, 2 runs