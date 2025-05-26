D7 SOFTBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Hilltop Shakes Off Slow Start To Beat Edgerton 8-5 For District Championship

FAST START … Corinne Cape drives a two-run double to right field to give Edgerton a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BIG INNING … Hilltop’s Isabella Ackley smacks an RBI single as part of a six-run second inning that gave the Cadets the lead for good.

Hilltop 8, Edgerton 5

BRYAN – Hilltop sent 11 batters to the plate as they scored six runs in the second inn...