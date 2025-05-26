D6 SOFTBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Montpelier Clips Tinora 8-1 For Second Straight District Title

By: Elliot Schneider

ARCHBOLD (May 23, 2025) – The Montpelier Locomotives looked to earn their shot at the regional semifinal, as they cruised past the Tinora Rams in the district final on Friday night, led behind a dominant performance from their ace, Madelyn Hopper.

Hopper gave up only four hits and one total run, keeping the Rams guessing all night.

She was dominant throughout the district tournament, totaling 7 hits and only one run, while racking up 23 strikeouts in her two games pitched.

The Rams came out looking to quickly put some points on the board in the first. With one out, Trynity Koerber was walked, followed by a double from Paige Gamby.

The Rams failed to capitalize with runners on second and third, as the next two batters were retired, leaving the runners stranded.

The Locomotives also looked to enter the scoring column early, as Lyla Mahan and Hopper both hit one out singles to give Montpelier runners on first and second.

Kelsie Bumb followed by smashing a 3-run home run on the first pitch she saw, immediately giving the Locomotives a solid lead.

Henna Beck followed with a solo home run of her own, to bring the score to 4-0 by the end of the first, giving the Locomotives all the momentum.

The second for the Rams wasn’t any better, as the only player to reach base in the inning was Savannah Schroeder, when she singled to center.

The Locomotives had a similar inning to their opponent, as Maggie Jacob was the only batter to reach base, when she was walked.

The third saw the Rams secure their first and only run of the game. Madison Spangler reached base on an error that also helped her advance to second.

A sac bunt from Koerber advanced Spangler to third, followed by an RBI single from Gamby, plating Spangler, and making the score 4-1 midway through the third.

The Locomotives’ cold streak continued, as Hopper was the only player to reach base in the inning, when she singled to center. Tinora’s ace picked up two strikeouts in the inning.

Both teams went three up and three down in the fourth, as both pitchers were finding their groove as the game went on.

The Rams had more scoring opportunities in the fifth. With two outs the bases were quickly loaded, with a walk from Spangler, a single from Koerber, and an intentional walk from Gamby.

A line out from Zoe Billings ended the inning and left the runners stranded, leaving the score at 4-1 in favor of the Locomotives.

The Locomotives’ fifth was an example of the difference in the game, which was Montpelier’s clutch hitting with runners in scoring position, which the Rams struggled with.

An RBI single from Mahan added a run for the Locomotives, followed by an RBI double from Bumb, making it 6-1 by the end of the fifth.

The Rams’ final two innings only saw one batter reach base, when Zoe Roesti reached base on an error, as they struggled to string hits against Hopper all night.

The Locomotives added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, with back-to-back bases loaded walks. This gave Montpelier the 8-1 district finals victory, securing their ticket to the regional.

Montpelier will face Ada on Wednesday, May 28 in the Division VI regional semifinals at Findlay High School.

THS 001 000 0 – 1 4 1

MHS 400 022 x – 8 11 2

Records: THS 11-14; MHS 18-5

WINNING PITCHER: Hopper (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Billings (6 innings, 11 hits, 8 runs, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Tinora) Gamby – double, single, RBI; Schroeder – single; Koerber – single; (Montpelier) Bumb – home run, double, 5 RBIs; Beck – home run, RBI; Hopper – 3 singles, RBI