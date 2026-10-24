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D7 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Stryker Sweeps Pettisville To Advance To Division VII District Semifinals

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EDON - Stryker swept Pettisville, 25-12, 25-23, 27-25, to punch its ticket to the division VII district semifinals.

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