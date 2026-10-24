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D7 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL FINAL: Edon Rallies Past Edgerton In Division VII Sectional Final

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EDON – Edon rallied after dropping the first set to defeat Rt. 49 rival Edgerton, 23-25, 25-10, 25-4, 25-18, in a Division VII sectional final.

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