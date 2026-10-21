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D7 VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL: Pettisville Advances To Sectional Finals With Sweep Of Fayette

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PETTISVILLE (Oct. 19, 2026) - Serving in volleyball is just like shooting free throws in hoops. Do it well, it can vault you into a big scoring run. Don’t do it well, it might cost you a game.

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