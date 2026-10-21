Dennis “Denny” L. Hoffman (1944 – 2026)

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(Navy Vietnam Veteran & Sears Service Technician) Dennis Lane Hoffman, affectionately known as Denny, 81, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor following recent open heart surgery. He was born on December 10, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Catherine (Rower) Hoffman. Denny was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran. He married his beloved wife Sue Ellen Whitmer on November 26, 1969. Denny worked for several years as a service technician for Sears, a role that suited his practical skills and steady approach. Known as the tech guy, Denny enjoyed tinkering and building computers in his basement. He also collected movies, electronics, cameras, and flashlights. Denny was someone who enjoyed figuring things out and staying busy with the things he loved.

Denny had many interests that brought him joy throughout his life. His passion was spending time with his kids and grandkids; he especially enjoyed camping and playing frisbee with them. He also loved photography, had many collections, and was a member of Shirts & Skirts (square dancing club). Among the simple pleasures he shared with those closest to him was kite flying with his wife, Sue.

Above all, Denny will be remembered by his family. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He also leaves behind his daughter Jennifer and her husband, Jay Yochem; his son Jeff and his wife, Jessica Hoffman; and his daughter Janeen and her husband, John Schwarz. His family also includes his grandchildren Lauren Koning and her husband, Jon, Erin Yochem, Hailey Hoffman, Hayden Hoffman, and Carrie Dogonski, as well as his great-grandchild, Miles. Each of them was part of the life and love he built over the years.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, David Hoffman.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23rd, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, 400 W. Main Street, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Michigan, PO Box 130466, Ann Arbor, MI 48113.

https://www.fisherhousemichigan.org/