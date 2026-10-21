Dennis “Denny” L. Hoffman (1944 – 2026)

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Denny had many interests that brought him joy throughout his life. His passion was spending time with his kids and grandkids; he especially enjoyed camping and playing frisbee with them. He also loved photography, had many collections, and was a member of Shirts & Skirts (square dancing club). Among the simple pleasures he shared with those closest to him was kite flying with his wife, Sue.
Above all, Denny will be remembered by his family. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. He also leaves behind his daughter Jennifer and her husband, Jay Yochem; his son Jeff and his wife, Jessica Hoffman; and his daughter Janeen and her husband, John Schwarz. His family also includes his grandchildren Lauren Koning and her husband, Jon, Erin Yochem, Hailey Hoffman, Hayden Hoffman, and Carrie Dogonski, as well as his great-grandchild, Miles. Each of them was part of the life and love he built over the years.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, David Hoffman.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 23rd, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, 400 W. Main Street, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Michigan, PO Box 130466, Ann Arbor, MI 48113.
https://www.fisherhousemichigan.org/