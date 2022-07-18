HOLE-IN-ONE … On July 14, 2022, Dan Hunt of Morenci, Michigan aced the 180-yard par 3 14th hole at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a driver. Congratulations! (PHOTO PROVIDED)
HOLE-IN-ONE … On July 14, 2022, Dan Hunt of Morenci, Michigan aced the 180-yard par 3 14th hole at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a driver. Congratulations! (PHOTO PROVIDED)
buy windows 11 pro test ediyorum
Be the first to comment on "Dan Hunt Of Morenci Records Hole-In-One At Riverside Greens"