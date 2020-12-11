December 10th Winter Sports Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Edon 59 Hilltop 45

Edon (1-0, 1-0 in BBC) put three players in double figures to give Head Coach Dale Curry is first win as a varsity coach. Drew Gallehue netted a game high 19 points followed by 16 points from Jack Berry and Cassius Hulbert added 13. Hilltop (0-4, 0-4) was paced by Tucker Beres with 14, including four of Hilltop’s eight three-pointers, and Brennon Carter added 10.

Montpelier 52 Stryker 36

The Locos went 23/29 at the foul line on the night compared to just 1/4 by Stryker as they pulled away for the win. Montpelier led 31-26 entering the fourth quarter where they outscored the Panthers 21-10, helped by a 13/15 performance at the foul line. Blake Alftaffer led a balance attack for the Locos (2-0, 1-0 in BBC) with 12 points, Garrett Walz and Tylor Yahraus each had 11, and Thomas Jay added 10 points. Stryker (0-1, 0-1) was topped by Kaleb Holsopple with 13 points, 11 of them coming in the second half.

JV SCORE:

Stryker d. Montpelier 30-25

FRESHMAN SCORE:

Stryker d. Montpelier 32-26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Liberty Center 65 Edgerton 18

Lucy Jones had 16 points and Cassidy Chapa was close behind with 15 as Liberty Center (4-1) rolled to the win at home over Edgerton. Rylei Moreno had seven points to lead the Lady Bulldogs (1-2) scoring.

Bryan 51 Hicksville 29

Bryan blew open the game with a 23-7 third quarter, led by Reese Grothaus who scored all nine of her points in the quarter, and Bryan moved to 4-0 with the win. Shallyn Miley led the scoring for the Lady Bears with 13 and Brooke Lamberson added 10.

Wauseon 37 Delta 35

Wauseon jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and held off a Delta rally in the fourth to get the win in the non-league contest between the NWOAL rivals. The Lady Indians led 31-22 after three quarters before Delta (4-1) used a 13-6 final stanza to close the deficit. Marisa Seiler guided Wauseon with a game-high 13 points and Chelsie Raabe had 10. Reagan Rouleau tallied 12 points to lead the Lady Panthers.

JV SCORE:

Liberty Center d. Edgerton 58-18

Bryan d. Hicksville 52-12

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon 88 Defiance 44

WAUSEON TOP PLACERS: 200 FREESTYLE-1. Maddux Chamberlin (2:06); 2. Joshua Freestone (2:20); 200 IM-2. Xander Ankney (2:19); 50 FREESTYLE-2. Isaiah Bourn (25.8); 1 METER DIVING-2. Austyn Schweinhagen (98.1 pts); 100 BUTTERFLY-1. Maddux Chamberlin (1:04); 100 FREESTYLE-1. Andrew Scherer (51.7); 2. Isaiah Bourn (56.9); 500 FREESTYLE-1. Beau Reeder (5:55); 200 FREESTYLE RELAY-1. Wauseon (A) 1:39; 100 BACKSTROKE-1. Andrew Scherer (1:05); 2. Joshua Freestone (1:20); 100 BREASTSTROKE-1. Xander Ankney (1:09); 400 FREESTYLE RELAY-1. Wauseon (A) 4:01)

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon 88 Defiance 38 Fairview 10

WAUSEON TOP PLACERS: 200 MEDLEY RELAY-1. Wauseon (A) 2:15; 200 FREESTYLE-1. Magadalena Duden (2:15); 2. Emilie Wasnich (2:23); 200 IM-1. Grace Rhoades (2:31); 2. Ashley Freestone (2:39); 50 FREESTYLE-1. Aariyah Hallett (27.9); 1 METER DIVING-2. Cameron Estep (180.1 pts); 100 BUTTERFLY-1. Ashley Freestone (1:09); 2. Emilie Wasnich (1:14); 100 FREESTYLE-1. Grace Rhoades (1:02); 200 FREESTYLE RELAY-1. Wauseon (A) 1:57); 100 BACKSTROKE-1. Aariyah Hallett (1:16); 100 BREASTSTROKE-1. Magadalena Duden (1:22); 400 FREESTYLE RELAY-1. Wauseon (A) 4:10