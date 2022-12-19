December BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Bill’s Locker Room 3

DECEMBER PRESENTATION … Shown is Mike Sheeran, Bryan Development Foundation, presenting the award to Dottie Hallett of Bill’s Locker Room 3. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

December’s recipient is Bill’s Locker Room 3, 109 South Main Street, owned by Dottie Hallett. Dottie recently refurbished the front of Bill’s with new windows on the second floor.

This work included trim paint on the widow’s frames. Dottie has owned Bill’s Locker Room 3 for nearly 26 years.

Since owning the building, she has replaced the back entrance, had the brick tuck pointed and repainted, new eaves installed, and a rubber roof applied.

This latest project was completed by Kenny Imm Construction. Dottie is very complementary of Mr. Imm’s workmanship and efficiency.

Bill’s Locker Room 3 participated in the Business Improvement Grant program made available through the generosity of Renee Issac and the Bryan Area Foundation and administered through the Bryan Development Foundation.

For more information on these grants, please visit www.bryandevelopment.org. The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation, and community pride.

The BDF presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration, or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. Plaques are provided by Image Pro Group.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.