Defiance County Crash Claims The Life Of 31 Year Old

Sherwood – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on February 11, 2021 that occurred at approximately 10:30 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 18 just west of US 127 in the village of Sherwood.

Jorge Casares, age 31, of Mark Center, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra westbound on State Route 18. Amy Puckett, age 42, of Fostoria, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on State Route 18. Casares crossed the center line and struck Puckett head on.

Casares was transported by Delaware Township EMS to Defiance Regional where he was pronounced deceased. Casares was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. Puckett was flown by Life Flight to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Puckett was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and remains under investigation.

The Defiance Post was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire and EMS, Sherwood Fire and EMS and J&R Towing.