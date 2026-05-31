Defiance County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 17 Individuals

Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney Morris J. Murray has released the following information regarding recent indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on May 27, 2026.

Among those indicted was Lamont Tall Jr., who was indicted following an extensive investigation by agents of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit into allegations involving the physical abuse of several adult females.

Tall was indicted on multiple offenses, including Felonious Assault, Abduction, Strangulation, Disrupting Public Services and Promoting Prostitution. Tall is also under indictment in Henry County for similar offenses and remains held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

— LAMONT TALL JR., age 43, 1108 Radcliffe St., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree, One Count of Abduction, a Felony of the Third Degree, One Count of Disrupting Public Services and One Count of Promoting Prostitution, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about June 25, 2025, through July 1, 2025, on Power Dam Rd., in Defiance, Tall caused serious physical harm to another, and he also damaged a cell phone, which prohibited the victim from calling authorities for help.

Authorities further allege that Tall also, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of the female victim, under circumstances that placed her in fear.

Authorities also allege that from January 1, 2026, through March 31, 2026, Tall induced or procured another to engage in sexual activity for hire, and on February 20, 2026, Tall caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another by means of strangulation or suffocation.

The Grand Jury also returned an indictment against 24-year-old Rigoberto Cuc Putul, of Hicksville, for Two Counts of Rape.

— RIGOBERTO CUC PUTUL, age 24, 407 S. Main St., Hicksville, was indicted for Two Counts of Rape, each a Felony of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about May 3, 2026, and May 12, 2026, at his residence, in Hicksville, Cuc Putul engaged in sexual conduct with another whom he compelled to submit by force or threat of force.

OTHER INDICTMENTS

— KEVIN D. CRANE, age 37, 613 Washington Ave., Defiance, and JACOB D. SHOLL, age 36, 1502 Cherry St., Defiance: Crane was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Second Degree, and Sholl was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on March 1, 2026, at a residence on Washington Ave., in Defiance, Crane was found in possession of over 76 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Authorities further allege that Sholl, who was also at the residence, tampered with items that were potential evidence, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

— MATTHEW R. PACKARD, age 22, 69792 8th Ave., South Haven, MI, and LISA M. PENDERGRASS, age 41, 5539 105th Ave., Pullman, MI: Each were indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Second Degree.

Authorities allege that on March 17, 2026, during a traffic stop on E. Second St., in Defiance, Packard and Pendergrass were found in possession of over 44 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— NATHAN L. GALLANT, age 34, 134 Truax Rd., Cloverdale, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 10, 2026, during a traffic stop on Williams St., in Defiance, Gallant was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— JOHNITHIN D. WESTON, age 22, 320 Northcrest Dr., Apt. C, Napoleon, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on March 30, 2026, during a traffic stop on N. Harrison St., in Sherwood, Weston was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— JASON J. DEMOULIN, age 36, 15200 US Highway 20, Wauseon, was indicted for Two Counts of Non-Support of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Demoulin failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2025.

— CORNELIUS M. STEPHENS, age 43, 3930 Vermaas Ave., Toledo, was indicted for One Count of Non-Support of Dependents, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Stephens failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his child, under the age of eighteen, from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2026.

— JOSE G. BECERRA BARRON, age 53, 952 Madison Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Domestic Violence, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 15, 2026, at his residence on Madison Ave., in Defiance, Barron caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to that same family or household member.

— GREGORY J. GOLDSMITH, age 36, 840 W. Elm St., Apt. 202, Wauseon, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 19, 2026, Goldsmith failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

— JOHN D. MARTINEZ, age 47, 16515 County Road 8, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 10, 2026, on Jackson St., in Defiance, Martinez operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and he also has a prior felony OVI conviction.

— SHANA R. HAHN, age 36, 107 Ridge St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 9, 2026, Hahn forced entry into an occupied residence on Jackson Ave., in Defiance.

— RICHARD A. RODDY, age 48, 7640 State Route 15, Lot 26, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on April 8, 2026, at his residence on State Route 15, in Defiance, Roddy was found in possession of over four grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

— ALANNA J. PORTER, age 29, 530 Degler St., Apt. 22, Defiance, and CORYANTA R. MOORE, age 28, 530 Degler St., Apt. 22, Defiance: Each were indicted for Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Property, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree.

Authorities allege that on May 24, 2026, Porter and Moore possessed two stolen firearms, which they had reasonable cause to believe had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Authorities further allege that Porter and Moore also tampered with said firearms, with purpose to impair those items for availability as evidence in this matter, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress or likely to be instituted.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 9 a.m.