Defiance, Fulton, Henry & Williams County Farm Bureau Makes Two Donations

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

DONATION … Mark Ballmer, Fulton County Farm Bureau Board President, and Duane Beck, Vocal Music Teacher Pettisville. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

DONATION … Roy Norman, Sr. Organization DIrector FHWD Farm Bureau and Aaron Schnitkey, Human Resource, Gerald Grain Center.

Farm Bureau was able to reach the necessary commitment to complete the funding for the 1920s Ohio Farm Bureau office project at Sauder Village.

The excess funds that were raised at the Girl Name Tom concert fundraiser were donated to the music department at Pettisville High School (which was where the Girl Named Tom group went to high school) and also to the Northwest Ohio Grain Safety Training Center, which is a new facility being built to provide grain elevator professionals, firefighters, and other first responders with training on grain bin entrapment rescues as well as fire and explosion training.