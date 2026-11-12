Defiance Post Announces Trooper Of The Year

TROOPER OF THE YEAR …

DEFIANCE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chase D. Black has been selected as the 2026 Trooper of the Year at the Defiance Post.

The selection of Trooper Black, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2026 at the Defiance Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Defiance Post chose Trooper Black based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Black is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award, to be announced at a later date.

Trooper Black joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and was assigned to the Van Wert Post. While serving at the Van Wert Post, Trooper Black was selected as the Post Trooper of the Year in 2018. He transferred to the Defiance Post in 2022. Originally from Antwerp, Trooper Black graduated from Antwerp High School. He has been awarded the Traffic Safety Award Ribbon, Field Training Officer Ribbon, Fitness Ribbon, Safe Driving Ribbon and twice awarded the Criminal Patrol Ribbon. This is the second year in a row that Trooper Black has received Post Trooper of the Year honors for the Defiance Post.

Trooper Black and his wife, Mikinzie, live in Defiance with their son.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.