Fulton County Judge Sentences Toledo Man To 3 Years Of Community Control

A Toledo man was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jamille M. Nieto, 20, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Nieto knowingly obtained, possessed or used Adderall.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Nieto to three years of community control. He ordered Nieto to serve two days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay prosecution costs; be assessed at the Zepf Center for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; not enter bars or taverns or any establishment that serves alcohol by the glass; comply with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew; consent to suspicionless searches; obtain an HSE; seek and maintain gainful employment; and obtain a driver’s license and insurance. Nieto received credit for two days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Nieto serving six to 12 months in prison.

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