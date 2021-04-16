Deloris “Dee” Wiyrick (1932-2021)

Deloris “Dee” Jean Wiyrick, 89, of Mount Grove, Missouri, and formerly of West Jefferson Township, went to the loving arms of her Lord on April 13, 2021 where she was met by her loving husband, Paul, two sons, Rick and Kevin and her parents, Otis and Thelma Mercer.

She was born on January 29, 1932 in West Jefferson Township, OH. Dee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950 and later went on to obtain her Cosmetology License.

Dee was the owner and operator of Dee’s Magic Mirror in Montpelier. She attended 1st Church of Christ in Bryan. When she moved to Mount Grove, Dee began work at The Country Express Convenience Store in Mount Grove.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards with her family.

Dee is survived by her three sons, Gerry (Gail) Wiyrick of Bryan, Jeff Wiyrick of Montpelier and Charles Wiyrick of Mount Grove; one daughter, Leslie Wiyrick of Mount Grove, MO; seventeen grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lynette Bernath of Pioneer; and two sisters-in-law, Rita Mercer and Donna Mercer both of Montpelier.

In addition to her parents, husband and sons, Dee was preceded in death by her four brothers, Otis Jr., Wilbur, Larry and Jerald Mercer; and three sisters, Nancy Allomong, Nadine Wilcox and Janice Hendricks.

Visitation for Dee will take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 12-3 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to abide by state mandated mask and social distancing guidelines. Donations may be given to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

