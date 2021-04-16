Elizabeth “Betty” Keller (1931-2021)

Elizabeth A. “Betty” Keller, age 90, of Delta, was called home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Betty was born in Sylvania Twp., on February 21, 1931 to the late John and Esther (Eff) Simon.

On July 28, 1951 she married Owen “Jim” Keller and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2009.

Betty had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Dr. Pugh, Dr. Gerrick and Dr. Perkins. She also worked at the Wauseon Wire Factory and then was a Shipping Clerk at Bunting Bearings in Delta for many years.

Her favorite job was working in the Parish Office at St. Richard Church in Swanton for 18 years, where she did the church bulletin. The Church was in the process of changing from Word to Publisher and she was in her 80’s when they taught her that computer program.

Betty was a proud member of UAW Region 2B where she served as their Secretary/Treasurer for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Owen (Kaye) Keller; Mark (Laura) Keller; Tim (Heidi) Keller; Daughter, Rita (Leo) Hall; grandchildren, Chelsea Keller; Cody (Abbey) Keller; Connor Keller; Aaron Hall; Lyndi (Rich) Schwab; great grandchildren, Cara Keller and Sophia Schwab.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Simon and sister, Juanita Segrist.

Friends will be received in Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday April 21, 2021, where a Rosary Service will begin at 7:30 PM. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible and please make your visit brief to allow all who desire to attend visitation the ability to do so. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, at 11 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Interment will follow at St Richard Cemetery.