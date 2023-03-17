Delta Area Chamber Of Commerce Holds Bi-Monthly Meeting

CHAMBER MEETING … Jill Badger from the Small Business Development Center speaks to some of the members of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce regarding what her and the organization she represents is able to do to help small businesses. Her and Ebony Carter from the Minority Business Assistance Center take turns speaking about what they offer. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce held a meeting for its members on Wednesday, March 8th. The meeting began at 11:30 a.m. and started off with a presentation from two representatives of small business.

Jill Badger from the Small Business Development Center and Ebony Carter from the Minority Business Assistance Center spoke to members of the chamber about the sort of help they are able to offer.