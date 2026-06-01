Swanton Summer Block Parties Return With Live Music, Food Trucks & Family Fun

The Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce, Benfield Wines and Hub’s Swantucky Bar are excited to announce the return of the 2026 Swanton Summer Block Parties in downtown Swanton.

The block parties will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Downtown Swanton Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) on the following Saturdays.

Dates and Music Lineup

Saturday, June 6, 2026: Kall Me Kendra

Saturday, July 18, 2026: Renegade Lemonade

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026: Forester Family Band

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026: Shane & The Lone Wolf Hippies

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026: Jenn and John Trio

Each block party will feature live music, food trucks, bounce houses and a relaxed downtown atmosphere for families, residents and visitors.

The events are designed to bring people together, support local businesses and create a fun summer tradition in Swanton.

The 2026 lineup will also include special activities throughout the season including activities from the Swanton Public Library, a performance from the Swanton High School band, a dunk tank fundraiser for Christmas in Swanton (and a visit from Santa himself!), and more.

Food options will vary by date and are expected to include local and regional food trucks such as Madeline’s Smokehouse, Hot Dogs 2 Go, Koral Hamburg, Weepa Bros., Naan Stop Kebap and others.

The Chamber would also like to thank the generous sponsors helping make the 2026 block party season possible, including Skye’s Heating & Cooling, Roth Plumbing, MSS, Swanton Corn Festival, Tri-County Block & Brick and Ballas Chevrolet.

“These block parties are exactly what makes Swanton special,” said Delray E. Busch, executive director of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“They give families a place to gather, give local businesses more visibility, and create a fun reason to spend summer evenings downtown.”

The Swanton Summer Block Parties are free and open to the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, invite friends, grab dinner from the food trucks or one of our local small businesses, enjoy the live music and support downtown Swanton businesses.

For more information, follow the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook or visit the Chamber’s website.