Delta @ Bryan Varsity Softball

Bryan 10 Delta 0 (5 innings)

BRYAN – Thea Staten once again was nearly unhittable in the circle allowing just one hit and striking out 12 to help Bryan cruise past Delta 10-0.

Staten added a home run, single, with three RBIs at the plate and Ella Voigt added two hits and drove in two runs.

DELTA 000 00 – 0 1 4

BRYAN 430 21 – 10 10 0

Records: Delta 0-13 (0-4 NWOAL), Bryan 13-1 (4-0 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Staten (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: Kohlhofer (4 innings, 10 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Delta) Tipton – single; (Bryan) Voigt – double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Yoder – 3 singles, RBI, 3 runs; Staten – home run, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.