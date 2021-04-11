Delta Chamber Of Commerce Accepting Nominations For 2021 Citizen Of The Year

By: Jerie de Roth

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Delta 2021 Citizen of the Year. The deadline for nominations is June 1. Candidate(s) must live or work in Delta.

Please include the full name of the nominee, their address and phone number. Also include the nominee’s current or previous occupation/position/community involvement.

Add an explanation as to why the person should be Delta 2021 Citizen of the Year and give examples of their impact on the community, character and integrity.

Applications may be dropped off at the Chamber office in Memorial Hall or emailed to DeltaChamberCommerce@gmail.com

Jerie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com