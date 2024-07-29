Delta FFA Chapter Hosts Annual Ag Day

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

UP CLOSE LOOK … Students loved getting to learn about and explore the Delta fire truck.

Ag Day is open to all of Delta’s elementary and middle school students. Many members were able to bring in either a tractor or some kind of livestock.

Those who didn’t have an animal or piece of equipment to look after were in charge of a game or learning activity.

Other learning stations were: Delta’s Fire and Rescue squads, Delta’s Police Department for cruiser tours, and Meyer’s Honey to teach students about the lifecycle of a honeybee.

Even though Delta is a rural community, most students do not live on working farms. Many kids don’t realize where their food comes from and the hard work it takes to get it from field to table.

Many of the students drive by farms every day, but rarely get the chance to see what it actually takes to raise crops and livestock.

The livestock portion of their visit was a group favorite. Many students only get to interact with farm animals during our event or at a local fair. The students were able to learn about the animals’ diets, how they are cared for, and their life cycles.

Many students enjoyed trying to figure out how to get out of our straw bale maze. Some other favorite activities were making a soybean necklace, toy horse barrel racing, corn hole, feeding the pig, and milk jug toss.

Thank you to everyone who helped make Ag Day possible including the Hallett family for their straw bales and the parents and students who brought the equipment and animals to school!