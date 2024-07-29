Delta FFA Helps With Truland Kids Day Of Play

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LENDING A HAND … Abby Savage works the feed the pig game.

On Saturday, July 20th the Delta FFA volunteered their time to help at the Archbold Truland Kids Day of Play. This is a free event that is open to the public. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy.

Kids were able to play on farm equipment and tractors, pet animals, play games, decorate cookies and enjoy crafting.

While the kids were having fun, their parents were able to look around the dealership and talk with other families in the area.

Truland’s main purpose for this event is to educate kids about farm life and equipment through fun, hands-on learning.

We had some members come out and help the kids have a good time. They also had the help of Mr. and Mrs. Schulze. They were in charge of helping with corn hole and the feed the pig game.

Many kids enjoyed coming over to the stations to hang out and have some fun. Truland Kids Day of Play was a success, and we can’t wait until next year!