Delta FFA Member Gives Back To The Community

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COMMUNITY SERVICE … Ana Gilders educating the public about beneficial insects for farmers when growing crops.

On June 19, 2026, local FFA chapters traveled to Sauder Village in Archbold to participate in a meaningful day of community service.

This volunteer event allowed the students to connect with the public and share their agricultural knowledge. Among the participants, Delta FFA member Ana Gilders stood out for her hard work and dedication to helping others.

Throughout the day, Ana took on multiple responsibilities to ensure the visitors had a memorable experience.

She spent time at the interactive stations, playing fun, educational games with the children who visited the village. Her energetic and friendly attitude brought a lot of joy to the families who attended.

In addition to keeping the younger guests entertained, Ana took on an educational role by demonstrating a traditional farming practice known as “roguing.”

She explained to the crowd that roguing is a vital process where farmers use specialized tools to carefully inspect harvested hay. By sorting through the crop, farmers can find and remove harmful bugs, weeds or diseases before they spread and ruin the harvest.

Ana’s ability to clearly explain these farming concepts helped the public understand the importance of crop health and modern agriculture.

Her hard work and positive attitude made the event a huge success, perfectly reflecting the Delta FFA’s commitment to leadership and community service.

The Delta FFA chapter would like to thank Sauder Village for the opportunity to continue giving back.