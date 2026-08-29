Evergreen FFA Chapter Members Travel To The Ohio State Fair

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EVERGREEN FFA … On Aug. 2, the Evergreen FFA traveled to the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. Chapter members (above left to right) Martin Patek, Lilly Wirick, Molly Elvey, Bella Cromly, Lilli Eisel, Lexi Johnson, and Lyla Radel volunteered their time working at the Ohio Lamb Commodity Stand, where they were tasked with preparing and serving sandwiches. Before their time serving at the commodity stand, the members were able to explore the fair and see what it has to offer. This was a great experience for the members to learn more about the Ohio State Fair and explore opportunities available at the state level.