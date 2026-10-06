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Delta Introduces Its 2026 Homecoming Court

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Delta High School introduced its 2026 Homecoming court on Friday, Oct. 2, led by Princess Leah Carrizales and Prince Henry Young. Meet the court below.

Delta Homecoming 2026 page

 

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