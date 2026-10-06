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Edon High School Celebrates Homecoming 2026

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Edon High School celebrated Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 2, with a parade and court presentation, and Madison Baker was named the 2026 Homecoming Queen. See the full page below.

Edon Homecoming 2026 page

 

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