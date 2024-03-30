Delta Man Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Fulton County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Co. Rd. FG, south of the Delta Village limits. The crash occurred on March 29, 2024 at around 5:44 p.m.

Kenneth Calhoun, age 62, of Delta was operating a red 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle north-eastbound on Co. Rd. FG when he lost control of the motorcycle and rolled into the field east of the roadway.

Calhoun was transported by Delta Paramedics to UTMC with serious injuries. Calhoun remains in critical condition at UTMC. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Delta Community Fire Department, Delta Police Department, and the Fulton County Highway Department. The crash remains under investigation.