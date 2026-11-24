Delta High School announced Nov. 24 that it has opened the search for a permanent head coach for the Panthers football program, according to a news release from the school. The announcement follows a 9-3 season that ended in the regional semifinals.

Mark Nagel and a staff of assistant coaches led the team this fall. Nagel became interim head coach in January, and the school said his priority, and the staff’s, was keeping stability and continuity for the players.

The school said the coaches did more than steady the program. It said they elevated it, built a strong culture and created lasting memories for players, students and fans.

The school thanked Nagel and the assistant coaches for their work, leadership and devotion to student-athletes.

Nagel also leads Delta’s state championship wrestling program, and the school said his standard of excellence continues to set the bar for Panther athletics.

The school said opening the position right after the season will help Delta compete for a strong pool of candidates.

Planned teacher retirements will also open several positions in the district, including high school social studies, high school science, high school physical education and health, and intervention specialist, with others possible.

The school said that gives a new head coach the chance to work in the building full time. The school said the foundation of Panther football is strong, with a supportive community, dedicated youth programs and an experienced group of returning players from this year’s playoff roster. It said it looks forward to finding a coach who will build on that momentum.

Information on the application process and timeline is available at www.pdys.org by clicking “Employment.” For more information, contact Athletic Director Walt Steele at wsteele@pdys.org.