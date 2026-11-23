The Wauseon Exempted Village School District announced Nov. 23 that Head Varsity Football Coach Shawn Moore has submitted his resignation following the conclusion of the 2026 football season, ending an eight-year tenure leading the Wauseon Indians football program.

During his eight seasons as head coach, Moore compiled an overall record of 43-41, recorded five winning seasons and led the Indians to five OHSAA playoff appearances.

“We appreciate Shawn’s eight years of commitment to our football program and the countless hours he has invested in our student-athletes,” said Athletic Director Matt Hutchinson.

“Being a head football coach requires an incredible amount of time, energy, and dedication, much of which takes place behind the scenes. We are grateful for the time Shawn has given to Wauseon football and for the relationships he has built with our players, coaches, and community.”

“We wish Shawn and his family nothing but the best moving forward and thank him for his service to Wauseon football,” Hutchinson added.

Wauseon High School will begin the process of identifying the next head football coach. Additional information regarding the search and hiring process will be shared as it becomes available.