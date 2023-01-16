Delta @ Swanton Varsity Bowling

Delta 2,050 Swanton 1,941

SWANTON – Delta held a slim 1,649-1,545 lead following the first two games and held on through Baker play to pull out a 2,050-1,941 win.

Konrad Hawkins posted games of 156 and 212 for the Panthers and Scott Lafferty-Reside had a 380 (194-186) series for the Bulldogs.

At Swanton Sports Center

DELTA (2,050) – Hawkins 156-212; Pribe 178-172; Waugh 145-176; Stricker 169-154; McQueen 128; Cone 159; Delta Baker 401

SWANTON (1,941) – Lafferty-Reside 194-186; Williams 181-189; Gossett 146; Balonek 147-133; Bates 124; Lafferty-Reside 130-115; Swanton Baker 396

