Tiffany Fivecoate (1984-2023)

Tiffany Dawn Fivecoate, 38, of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2023.

She was born in Bryan, Ohio on June 11, 1984, and raised in Pioneer by parents Tom and Jammie Richmond.

Tiffany graduated from North Central High School in 2002 where she participated in cheerleading and softball, as well as playing in the school band.

Tiffany’s greatest joy in life was her children, Adryan and Ezekeial. Her passion and purpose was to be a mother.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at the lake with family.

Tiffany loved to explore nature with her children. Among her favorite activities included kayaking, hiking, being with her beloved dog Jasmine, and being in the sun.

Tiffany also had a strong passion for music and found great joy in finding and sharing new artists and songs with those she loved.

Tiffany is survived by her parents, Tom and Jammie Richmond of Pioneer, children Adryan and Ezekeial Sanchez of Stryker, brother Tommy Richmond and wife Lindsay of Toledo, sister Heather Shank of Ft. Wanye, Indiana, Nieces Brianna and Kaylee Shank, and nephew Braylon Johnson, all of Defiance.

Memorial services will be private.

