Hilltop @ Fayette Boys Varsity Basketball

Fayette 47 Hilltop 43

FAYETTE – Wyatt Mitchell gave Fayette (6-6, 2-1 BBC) the lead 45-43 with two free throws with :20 remaining in the game and Fayette turned Hilltop (3-7, 0-3) away on their final possession to hang on for a 47-43 win.

Fayette’s Kaden Frenn dropped a game-high 22, Mitchell added 11, and Skylar Lester tallied 10.

Raace Haynes had 16 on the night for the Cadets, who stayed in the game by making seven three-pointers.

HILLTOP (43) – Haynes 16; Schlosser 0; Kesler 6; Funkhouser 5; Dempsey 7; Eckenrode 9; Bailey 0; Totals: 10-7-2 – 43

FAYETTE (47) – Frenn 22; Leininger 0; Moats 2; Mitchell 11; Lester 10; Whiteside 2; Dunnett; Totals: 17-2-7 – 47

HILLTOP 9 12 8 14 – 43

FAYETTE 12 10 9 16 – 47

JUNIOR VARSITY: Fayette 31-30

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.