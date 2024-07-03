DELTA VILLAGE COUNCIL: Rachel Adams Appointed To Vacant Council Seat

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS, THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SWORN IN ... New Delta Village Council member Rachel Adams (right) is sworn in by Mayor Allen Naiber (left) during the council's meeting on Monday.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Delta Village Council appointed Rachel Adams to council during its meeting Monday to fill the seat of resigned councilor Ashley Todd.

Adams, a longtime Delta resident born in Salem, was up against fellow residents Dan Elliott and Hal Kinder. Elliott has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Bowling Green Stat...