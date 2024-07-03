Fulton County Senior Center Offering Free Legal Aid

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Fulton County Senior Center, in partnership with Legal Aid of Western Ohio, is offering a series of free legal information classes beginning in August.

The first free legal information class, Health Advance Directives, is scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 1 pm in the Multipurpose room at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.

In this class, seniors will learn how they can let someone else make health care decisions when they cannot. This includes a clinic about living wills and health care power of attorneys. Call 419-337-9299 to register before August 1.

The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc. You do not need to attend all three classes. You can pick and choose.

Monday, September 16 at 1 pm in the Multipurpose room at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Avenue in Wauseon, attend Financial POAs Power of Attorneys and More Class.

Seniors will learn the ways someone they trust can help them manage their money. This includes a clinic on Financial Power of Attorney Preparation, as well as a class titled, Keeping Seniors Safe. Learn skills to protect your personal information, safety, and money. Call 419-337-9299 to register for this Financial POA class before August 29.

On Monday, October 21 at 1 pm in the Multipurpose room at Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, register to attend Wills and Estates Class.

In this class, you will learn ways you can transfer your property when you die. This also covers Justice for Seniors, a class to help seniors learn the skills they need to handle legal issues before they become legal problems.

Call 419-337-9299 to register for the Wills & Estates class before October 3. All services are free to eligible applicants and offered by Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc. and open to Fulton County seniors ages 60 and over.