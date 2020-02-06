Delta Woman Sentenced For Possession Of Methamphetamine

A Delta woman was sentenced on February 3, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Annita Schroeder, 24, of 329 Dogwood Ln., previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. She possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Schroeder to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program, successfully complete inpatient drug treatment with Serenity Haven, and all recommended aftercare, to be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, and serve 96 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Schroeder spending 11 months in prison.

A Defiance, Ohio woman was sentenced on February 3, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Bobbie J. Spilker, age 42, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Spilker possessed Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Spilker to serve 11 months in prison. The Court ordered that Ms. Spilker pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.