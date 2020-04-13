Delta’s Abby Freeman Signs To Play Basketball At Cedarville University

SIGNING DAY … Abby Freeman signs with her parents Terrie and Kevin. Back row is AD Drew Hange, Head Coach Ryan Repke and Asst. Coach Jon Mignin. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

(Story originally appeared November 28th, 2018)

By: Bill O’Connell

The Delta High School girls’ basketball program added to its prolific run of sending players to the next level when Senior Abby Freeman signed a letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

She follows recent Delta graduates Brigan Wymer, Morgan Mattimore and Maddie Mattamore, all career 1000-point scorers, that went on to play in college. “It’s mostly a testament to the girls and their families,” said head coach Ryan Repke, explaining the abundance of talent that has come out of the program during his tenure. “Really, the parents and the girls get all the credit. I’m just the beneficiary of all their hard work.”

Not only will Cedarville get an outstanding athletic talent in Abby, they will be getting a student who excels in the classroom as well. She ranks first in her class with a 4.0 GPA and is a National Honor Society Member.

“I’m really excited about it (going to Cedarville University),” said Abby. “When I visited it, I really liked the team culture they had there and the faith-based atmosphere that it had.” As she enters her senior season, Abby, a First-Team All NWOAL and First-Team All-District performer, will be looking to lead the Lady Panthers to second consecutive NWOAL title.

