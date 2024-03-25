By: Nate Calvin

DELTA – Delta Lady Panther basketball player Alani Haas recently signed a national letter of intent to further her education and continue her hoops career at Owens Community College.

“I wanted a school close to home. I have heard many positive things about Owens, and I started to become interested in continuing my basketball career at this school, said Haas when explaining her choice.

“During my high school basketball experience, I faced some challenges that impacted my overall enjoyment and growth in the sport. For those reasons, I did not plan on playing college basketball.”

“However, I am beyond excited to play on this team. Just in these past couple months of being in contact with coach Perry, I started gaining confidence in my game again.”

Haas earned All-District honorable mention as a sophomore and in the classroom, she has been on the honor roll all four years.

“I went to watch an Owens women’s basketball game, after the game I went to talk to a family friend”, began Haas, who will be studying Psychology, as she explained the recruiting process.

“He introduced me to the coaches. After talking to them about the program for a while, I became interested in trying to play college basketball again.”

“They mentioned how they would watch my film and possibly come to a game. After watching me play, coach Perry texted me about my schedule.”

“Once they had gone to a couple of games, they mentioned setting up a visit. During the visit, they offered me to be a part of the team next year.