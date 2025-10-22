Delta’s Fast Start Key In District Win Over Liberty Center

TWO GOAL NIGHT … Senior Adrianna Dunning (above) had two goals for Delta, including one in the opening three minutes, in the Panthers’ 3-1 win over Liberty Center.

PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CLUTCH PLAY … Delta’s Josephine Maurer (above) had an assist and added a goal with 12 minutes left in the match.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (October 20, 2025) -...