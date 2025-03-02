Delta’s Tyson Bower Breaks Single Season Scoring Record

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RECORD HOLDERS … Previous record holder Dave Gerken pictured with new record holder Tyson Bower.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA – With a three-pointer on February 7 versus Patrick Henry, Delta 6’1” sophomore Tyson Bower broke the 35-year old school record for points in a season.

Bower, the son of Timothy Bower and Casey Bower, broke the previous record of 497 points held by Dave Gerken, who set the mark during his senior season in 1990. The record had stood for 31 years prior to Gerken breaking it.

<\/div>

Gerken is the career scoring record holder for Delta boys with 1,238 points and Bower sits at 644 with two seasons left to go.

Recently, Gerken had a chance to stop in at a Panther practice to meet Bower and speak with the rest of the Panthers.

“I am very proud of Tyson’s season and excited to see what the next two seasons brings to him and the Delta basketball program,” commented Gerken.

Bower finished the season with 599 points, including 164 in NWOAL play, which made him the league scoring champion and he was named NWOAL Co-Player of the Year.

Through the regular season (22 games) Bower averaged 26.2 ppg, had 55 steals, shot 47.9% from the floor, including 34.5% from three-point range, and connected on 85.2% at the free throw line. The free throw percentage was also a single season record at Delta.

“Growing up I have always loved the game of basketball and getting to play. It’s a great honor to be on the basketball court,” said Bower, who also plays soccer at Delta.

“I would like to give a thanks to my coaches and teammates for always pushing me and wanting the best out of me. It is a great and very special honor that I have made it on the Delta High School Boys’ Basketball Record board. I am also looking forward to what the future holds for me in my basketball career.”

“Tyson is your typical gym rat. Always in the gym, whether getting shots up or going to a local high school or college game,” explained Delta head coach Matt Brighton.

“He truly is a student of the game, and it is great to see all his hard work being rewarded. We are extremely happy with what Tyson accomplished this year, especially as a sophomore. Tyson is a great teammate, and he earns everything he gets through his hard work.”

For the upcoming offseason, Bower has joined the Rice Basketball Academy Pro 16 League out of Toledo, Ohio. The team will be playing in tournaments in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas and the Puma Finals in Texas and Florida.