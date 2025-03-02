BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII DISTRICT FINAL: Edgerton Knocks Off Edon 47-37 For First District Title In 12 Years

(PHOTOS BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DISTRICT CHAMPS … Edgerton’s Scottie Krontz glides in for a bucket in the Bulldogs 47-37 district final win over Edon.

ROUTE 49 RIVALS … Kyler Sapp of Edon tries to gather a loose ball under the bucket.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN (March 1, 2025) – It has been a while coming. Two nights earlier Edgerton beat Montpelier to advance to their first district title game since 2015.

<\/div>

Two nights later, the Bulldogs went one better by coming back from first quarter deficit to beat Edon 47-37 for the school’s first district title win since 2013.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” Edgerton coach Duane Miller expressed. “They have worked so hard for this moment. I’ve seen them grind for the last 121 days since we have been together.”

“I couldn’t be happier for them. We had guys step up tonight and do things they aren’t normally accustomed to doing and it’s been that way all year.”

It was all Edon early on as the Bombers got a three-point play from Kyler Sapp, Briggs Gallehue’s spin move and a fast break hoop by Cohen Hulbert to grab a 7-0 lead.

Maddox Baker canned back-to-back triples that got the Bulldogs back into the contest at 9-8 with 2:10 left in the first, but the Bombers hit another 7-0 spurt to finish the period.

Hulbert got a pair from the stripe then Max Radabaugh drilled a left side three-ball and a fallaway jumper at the buzzer for a 16-8 Bomber lead.

Edon shot 75 percent in the first quarter, but Edgerton picked it up at both ends in the second. While Edon was shooting just 2/6 with three turnovers, the Bulldogs began to hit their stride offensively.

With the Bombers holding a 20-14 lead with 3:15 left in the half, Kellen Sanchez bagged a wide open three-pointer from the right side, then hit another with 1:30 to go to tie the game.

Hulbert got two at the foul line to regain an Edon lead but Baker meshed his third three-ball of the night at the 50 second mark that pushed Edgerton on top 23-22 heading into the locker room.

“Huge shots,” Miller said regarding the triples Baker and Sanchez nailed. “It was fun for the crowd after we got down 7-0 to start the game and got the crowd into it, I told them at half I would appreciate if they didn’t do that to start the third.”

“All told though Baker and Sanchez hit huge shots when we needed them, and it seemed like every time we needed a basket those guys stepped up. They have worked really hard in practice to become better shooters, and it really paid off tonight.”

With the Bulldogs holding a 25-24 advantage in the third, Sanchez struck again from the left side outside the arc to give Edgerton some distance at the 5:54 mark.

Cory Herman’s bomb from the top of the key made that distance greater at 33-26 with 3:35 left, and Herman’s second triple of the quarter off a Bomber turnover kept that seven-point margin going into the fourth.

While Edgerton went dry the first half of the fourth, Edon got within a possession when Corbin Chrisman scored on a drive and Hulbert did the same after a steal to make it 38-35.

But Herman scored off an inbounds play, Sanchez hit 2/2 at the foul line with 2:48 left and Scottie Krontz stuck the dagger, getting a hoop and an ‘and-1’ off Joel Walkup’s feed for a 45-35 gap.

Baker and Sanchez each had 11 for the Bulldogs with Herman tacking on 10. “The balance we have had up and down the lineup has been consistent all year and that really carried us through this game,” Miller said about having a trio in double figures.

After committing four turnovers in the first quarter, Edgerton only had four the rest of the night.

Hulbert had 11 for Edon (15-9) and Gallehue 10. After their 6/8 opening quarter, Edon shot just 8/27 the rest of the way.

Edgerton (17-8) advances to play Arlington (23-3) at Elida on Tuesday night in the Division VII regional semifinals.

EDGERTON (47) – Krontz 7; Baker 11; Sinclair 0; P. Elden 0; Herman 10; Walkup 8; Meyer 0; Sanchez 11; Weaver 0; Everetts 0; Totals: 9-8-5 – 47

EDON (37) – Steinke 0; Chrisman 2; Tennant 0; Radabaugh 7; Manel 0; Kiess 0; Sapp 7; Moyer 0; Hulbert 11; Snyder 0; Gallehue 10; Totals: 13-1-8 – 37

EHS 8 15 15 9 – 47

EHS 16 6 9 6 – 37