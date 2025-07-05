Diamond Kings 8U Win 8th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament

(PHOTO COURTESY OF PICTURES BY MARISA / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHAMPIONS … The Diamond Kings 8U baseball team recently won the 8th Annual Stars & Stripes Tournament played in Fostoria and Findlay. On day one of the tourney, the Diamond Kings went 1-1 with a loss to the Tiffin Anchors (14-6) and a 17-11 win over Marysville Mitts. They went 3-0 on day two to win the title as they defeated the Ohio Outlaws (12-0), Tiffin Anchors (28-11), and the previously undefeated UC Tigers (10-9) in the championship game. The Diamond Kings are based out of Bryan and made up of kids ranging from Paulding, Fayette, Pettisville, and Edon and are coached by Justin Kurtz (far right).